Gov. Ducey signs bill to offer support for AZ schools

Posted: 7:35 AM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 10:37:15-04
TUCSON, Ariz. - Friday, Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation that will offer some support to schools across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bills says public schools in the state are not required to extend the number of school days or add additional instructional hours to make up for the days missed after the statewide closure ends. The testing window for statewide assessments is also extended through May 31, 2020. All school employees, including hourly employees, will continue to be paid during the closures.

Beginning on Monday, March 30, schools will offer students general education through alternative formats while classes are canceled. This allows public school employees who are able to perform their tasks outside of school to resume work remotely on March 30. If an employee is unable to perform their work remotely, they will be assigned other tasks.

