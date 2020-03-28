Ducey issues executive order clarifying businesses, operations deemed “essential” by the state

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday clarifying businesses and operations deemed “essential” by the state.

This order is providing certainty to business owners, employees and families, and is a "proactive and administrative measure to ensure consistent guidance across the state," according to the news release from Go.v Ducey's office.

The executive order states:

No county, city or town may make or issue an order, rule or regulation restricting or prohibiting anyone form performing any function designated by the Governor, Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, or the Division Of Emergency Management during the COVID-19 public health emergency.



Any order restricting anyone from leaving their home due to the public health emergency issued by a county, city or town shall be consistent with the recommendation from the Arizona Department of Health Services.



Any restrictions must be coordinated with the state prior to issuing.

According to Gov. Ducey's executive order, "an essential function is defined as one specifically identified as such or a function that promotes the public health, safety and welfare of the state or assists others in fulfilling such functions."

According to the press release, the EO applies to “essential services” including, but not limited to:

Healthcare and public health operations: includes but is not limited to: hospitals; clinics; dental offices; pharmacies; public health entities, including those that compile, model, analyze and communicate public health information; pharmaceutical, pharmacy, medical device and equipment, and biotechnology companies;

Human services operations: includes but is not limited to: long-term care facilities; residential settings and shelters for adults, seniors, children and/or people with developmental disabilities, foster adoption and the homeless;

Essential infrastructure operations: includes but is not limited to: food production, distributions, and sale; construction, landscape management; airport operations; operation and maintenance of utilities, including water, sewer and gas; electrical, and internet services;

Essential governmental functions: includes but is not limited to: park personnel that provide admission, maintenance and operation of park facilities that provide outdoor recreation; all first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers and those supporting 911 services, child protection staff, welfare providers and more;

Essential Businesses and Operations: includes but is not limited to stores that sell groceries and medicine, food, beverage and agriculture, outdoor recreation activities, and organizations that provide charitable and social services;

Organization that provide charitable and social services;

Media including; Newspapers, television, radio and other media services;

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation and related facilities;

Financial institutions; banks and credit unions;

Hardware and supply stores that sell sell electrical, plumbing and heating materials;

Critical trades: Building and construction tradesmen and tradeswomen and other trades including but not limited to plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, and more;

Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services including post offices and other businesses that provide shipping and delivery services;

Educational institutions including; public and private pre-K-12 schools, colleges and universities for purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Laundromats, dry cleaners, industrial laundry services and laundry service providers;

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for consumption off-premises;

Businesses that sell, manufacture, or supply products needed for people to work remotele or from home or conduct distance learning;

Transportation: Airlines, taxis, Uber and Lyft, vehicle rental services, and other private services;

Home-based care for adults, seniors, children, and/or people with developmental disabilities;

Residential facilities and shelters for adults, seniors, children and/or people with developmental disabilities, intellectual disabilities and substance use disorders and/or mental illness;

Professional services, such as legal services, accounting services, insurance services, and real estate services;

Day care centers for employees exempted by this executive order;

Manufacturing companies, distributors and supply chain companies producing and supplying essential products and services in and for industries such as pharmaceutical, technology, biotechnology, healthcare, chemicals and sanitizations, waste pickup and disposal, agriculture, food and beverage, and more;

Hotels and motels;

Funeral services.

“Arizona is focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19, while providing relief to families, individuals and businesses impacted,” Gov. Ducey said.

