Fry's Food Stores pharmacies offering rapid antibody tests

TUCSON, Ariz. — Fry’s Food Stores Pharmacies are offering rapid antibody testing.

The test tells patients whether they have previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus at the root of COVID-19.

Whitmire Medical supplies the finger-prick blood sample tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. The tests aren't covered by insurance but cost $25.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Kroger has remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering in-clinic and at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers,” said Stephanie Spark, Health & Wellness Division Leader for Fry’s Food Stores, in a statement. “Making rapid antibody testing available across our pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”