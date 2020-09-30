Downtown Tucson businesses prepare for grand reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. - The core of downtown Tucson is unlike any other, filled with art, local shops and restaurants. However, over the past few months many of those local businesses have had to close their doors and keep them that way to keep staff and customers safe.

“We’ve got a vibrant culinary and art scene in downtown Tucson and to see it take a step back was really tough," said Barney Confrey, the Operations Director for the Hub.

Restaurants like the Hub and businesses like Hotel Congress are just two of the many on Congress that have been closed for months now. Confrey told KGUN9 that on October 1, that will change for them as they take part in the Grand Reopening.

“Everybody’s done everything they can do to position the restaurants to be successful," said Confrey.

Confrey said management at the Hub chose to close their doors for the second time back in July but with the help of the Downtown Tucson Partnership and the Pima County Health Department, they've been able to put in place strong safety practices.

“We’ve more than tripled the size of our patio so you know, we’ll have more than 16 tables out there," he said, "we’ve put in contact less paper towel, soap dispensers in our bathrooms, foot pedals on our doors.”

The Pima County Health Dept. has helped businesses implement the 'Ready For You' program, which ensures they are following proper guidelines.

