Pima County Health launches program to show businesses meet pandemic health guidelines

The Pima County Health Department today launched the "Ready for You" program meant to let the public know when businesses have met the department's operating requirements.

The program applies to businesses including hotels, restaurants, visitor attractions and pools. When gyms and bars reopen, they will also be included.

For more information on the program, click here.

“We know cases have been rising precipitously the past few weeks in Pima County, but many restaurants and other businesses are still open and are likely to remain so. We want the public to know which ones are doing all that they should be doing to help us reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Pima County,” said Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen, in a statement.

Businesses that meet the criteria will be posted at pimaready.com.