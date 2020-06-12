Menu

Douglas extends closure of city facilities

Villarreal, Phil
Douglas announced a phase plan to reopen its buildings and services.<br/>
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 12, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Due to a spike in coronavirus cases, the city of Douglas has delayed its reopening schedule.

City Hall, Police Department Lobby, Library and Aquatics Center will remain closed to the public through June 29.

A pilot in-person City Council meeting will be held June 17, with limited public seating.

Public safety, utilities, water, streets, development services, housing, library and customer service will continue to be conducted online or over the phone.

On May 19, Douglas announced a phased reopening of facilities.

