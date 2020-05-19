City of Douglas announces plan to reopen in phases

TUCSON, Ariz. — The city of Douglas announced a phase plan to reopen its buildings and services.

The city is currently in phase one of its reopening. City Hall is closed to the public and some workers are telecommuting. Those working in the office are doing so in staggered shifts, with meetings being held remotely.

In phase 2, targeted for June 15, supervisors will determine which telecommuting workers can return to the office. City Council chambers will reopen but only be able to accommodate 18 people in the room. Meetings will continue to be conducted remotely.

During phase three, targeted for July 15, functions will return to normal, with cleanliness and social distancing guidelines remaining in place.