COVID boosters recommended for eligible individuals 18 years+ due to rise in COVID cases

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — With increased transmission rates throughout Pima County, all eligible individuals 18 years and older are encouraged to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

The Pima County Health Department issued a public health advisory Monday, highly recommending booster shots for all eligible people 18 years and older within the county.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized boosters for J& J and Moderna vaccine recipients.

"We are seeing some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations since the surge last winter," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department Director. "It is likely that all residents in Pima County can be exposed to COVID-19 where they live or work, and that is why we urge 18 years and older to get their booster."

In October, the health department announced all three types of boosters, including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were available to eligible individuals at the department's health centers, vaccination PODs and mobile clinics. All three types are also available at pharmacies.

Within the last month, the county has recorded an increase in transmission of COVID-19, including in schools which have reported over 4,600 cases since July 20, with more than 140 outbreaks. The health department says that is approximately 15% of the total reported cases, in contrast to 4% of total cases during the previous school year.

The health department says even those who are fully vaccinated, are still highly encouraged to wear a mask in indoor public places.

For more information about COVID boosters in Pima County, click here.