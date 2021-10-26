Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots available, Pima County says

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Pima County.

All three types of boosters to eligible individuals are available at the department's health centers, vaccination PODs and mobile clinics, the health department says. All three types are also available at pharmacies.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized boosters for J& J and Moderna vaccine recipients.

Per the CDC, Individuals can choose which vaccine to receive as a booster dose, for example, those who received two shots of Pfizer, can switch to Moderna or J&J.

Those who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago, are eligible for the following:



65 years or older

Aged 18 or older and live in long-term care settings

Aged 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions

Aged 18 or older and work or live in high-risk settings for exposure to COVID-19

The health department says those who initially received a J&J shot, any vaccine booster type is recommended to 18 and over who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

Those looking to receive a booster are encouraged to bring their vaccination cards to the vaccination site. The vaccine is free, and no ID is required at county sites.

The health department says weekend and evening hours are available at county sites.

To find a vaccination site in Pima County, click here.