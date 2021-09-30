What you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The CDC approved revised guidelines that say those 65 and older should get a COVID-19 booster shot. Those 18 and older are also eligible if they have underlying health conditions or are often in a high-risk environment.

Even if you meet the criteria, you had to have had your initial doses at least six months ago and it had to be the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will likely need boosters according to the CDC, but they are not ready yet.

"We haven't forgotten you if you've gotten Moderna and J&J," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC Director, said. "We'll address boosters for those populations as well as looking for science and data for mixing and matching."

Both pharmacies and Pima County Health Department clinics are offering booster shots. If you are looking for an appointment, click here.

The CDC says that when you go to get the booster shot, it is important to bring your vaccine card so they can update it with the latest shot.