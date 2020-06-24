County, Downtown Tucson Partnership work to provide PPE to businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County and Downtown Tucson Partnership are offering personal protective equipment to downtown businesses as they reopen during the pandemic.

The effort is meant to help businesses comply with the county mandate that business employees who interact with customers must wear PPE.

“We applaud Pima County officials for putting the safety of the public first,” said Kathleen Eriksen, Downtown Tucson Partnership's president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “We realize, though, that some businesses may need support in acquiring non-medical PPE such as face masks, sanitizer, and gloves for their employees until supply chains stabilize. That’s why we’re excited to partner with the County on this pilot effort to distribute PPE to local downtown businesses.”