Pima County Board of Supervisors passes county-wide mask requirement

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 at a Friday emergency meeting to require everyone to wear face masks in public.

The resolution requires everyone over the age of 5 to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth when they're "in a public place and cannot maintain a continuous distance of at least six feet from all other persons," and is effective immediately.

The resolution outlines a number of exemptions, including:



Anyone who "cannot medically tolerate" wearing a mask

On-duty law enforcement officers

While obtaining a service "involving the nose, face or head"

While eating or drinking at a restaurant, as long as they're able to maintain physical distance from others

Those who live together, as long as their group can maintain physical distance from others

Anyone exercising or working outdoors

Incarcerated prisoners

Swimming

The order also says other exemptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis by county health officials.

The resolution initially required masks for those over the age of 2 but was amended to age 5 at Friday's meeting.

The board held an emergency meeting to discuss the resolution two days after Gov. Ducey granted local governments the authority to mandate the use of face masks. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero instituted an emergency declaration to do just that the next day.

The new measure also comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona. Although the state is performing a record number of tests, the percent of those tests that come back positive is steadily rising as well.

As with Mayor Romero's declaration, the Pima County resolution says enforcement of the mask mandate will focus on education. Those in violation of the order will be given notice to correct their actions before further action is taken.

At Friday's meeting, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said businesses or other organizations that are still not in compliance after a warning could face fines or face a loss of liquor license. The resolution also says it can't be enforced by law enforcement or the courts without the expressed permission of the Board of Supervisors.