Cochise County opens up COVID-19 vaccinations to county adults

Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 15:00:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County opened up vaccine appointments to county adults Tuesday.

According to the county health department's Facebook page, those 18 and over can sign up to receive the vaccine.

“We typically follow the State’s lead to reduce confusion for our community members,” said Alicia Thompson, Health Director of Cochise Health & Social Services, in the post. “With this boost in eligibility, we are able to make sure that every resident who wants to receive the vaccine is able to get it now. Our main goal is getting as many people in the county vaccinated, while continuing to prioritize residents who are 65 and older and those in hard to reach communities.”

