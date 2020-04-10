City park use restricted this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. - City officials are restricting park use on Easter weekend.
While many park facilities will be closed, walking paths and green space will remain open.
Parking and bathrooms will be limited.
The restrictions are in effect Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12.
