City park use restricted this weekend

Green space, walking paths remain open
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 14:54:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. - City officials are restricting park use on Easter weekend.

While many park facilities will be closed, walking paths and green space will remain open.

Parking and bathrooms will be limited.

The restrictions are in effect Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12.

