Ducey calls up National Guard, halts surgeries

Posted: 4:33 PM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 20:36:58-04
Matt York/AP
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, serves meals to school children Thursday, March 19, 2020, outside Sunset Elementary School in Phoenix. With all state schools shut down due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, many districts are continuing their distribution of breakfast and lunch curbside to kids 18 and under. (AP Photo/Matt York)
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling up the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries and closing businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19.

Ducey intensified his response to the virus outbreak Thursday as public health authorities reported the biggest day-to-day jump in cases, from 30 to 44.

Ducey says his orders will ensure grocery shelves remain stocked and preserve the ability for hospitals to manage an influx of cases.

Bars, movie theaters and gyms will be required to close in six counties, and restaurants will be restricted to takeout and drive-thru service.

