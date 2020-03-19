Ducey calls up National Guard, halts surgeries

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling up the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries and closing businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19.

Ducey intensified his response to the virus outbreak Thursday as public health authorities reported the biggest day-to-day jump in cases, from 30 to 44.

Ducey says his orders will ensure grocery shelves remain stocked and preserve the ability for hospitals to manage an influx of cases.

Bars, movie theaters and gyms will be required to close in six counties, and restaurants will be restricted to takeout and drive-thru service.

They reflect guidance from @CDCgov and the latest recommendations from @AZDHS, while going even further to bolster our efforts with additional manpower and resources. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 19, 2020

I'm issuing an Executive Order that halts all elective surgeries in the state to free up medical resources and maintain the capacity for hospitals and providers to continue offering vital services. This will reserve critical protective equipment for the fight against #COVID19. 4/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 20, 2020

I'm issuing an Executive Order to delay expiration dates on Arizona driver licenses, ensuring residents over the age of 65 do not need to visit Motor Vehicle Division offices to renew their driver licenses during the public health emergency. @ArizonaDOT 6/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 20, 2020