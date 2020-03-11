Gov. Ducey declares public health emergency in Arizona

PHOENIX — Governor Ducey declared a public health emergency in Arizona Wednesday in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

So far, Arizona has seen nine cases of coronavirus, with two confirmed positive and seven others diagnosed as presumptive positive cases.

Ducey made the declaration at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Arizona state health officials are working with a 'facility' to clean after a 90-year-old patient was confirmed with coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to the CDC, "a presumptive positive case has tested positive by a public health laboratory and is pending confirmatory testing at CDC. States are reporting presumptive positive cases independently."

Several precautions have been taken in Arizona surrounding major events, including the announcement that there will be no live audience for the Democratic debate in Phoenix this Sunday.

