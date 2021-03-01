Arizonans 55 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizonans age 55 and older will now be eligible to receive the vaccine in some parts of the state.

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Monday that its two mass vaccinations sites at Phoenix stadiums will begin scheduling appointments for the younger age group. Previously, only those ages 65 and older could schedule an appointment.

The AZDHS says 50,000 new vaccination appointments will be available at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium this week. Registration for those appointments will open Tuesday at noon.

The state health department also said it will allow local health departments to lower the eligibility age when 55 percent of the previous age category have been vaccinate or when they feel there is no longer demand for the vaccine. Workers who are deemed "essential" will still be offered a vaccine appointment via their employers.

Click here to register for a vaccine at the state-run Phoenix stadiums, or click here for information on locally-administered vaccination categories and sites.