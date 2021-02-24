Some delayed COVID vaccine doses now in Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 168,000 people in Pima County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county health department says supply is still short, and the county has very little control over how doses are allocated.

County Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francisco Garcia said "We don't need to control every single component here. We would like to have a role in terms of the way that the vaccine has been allocated. It is what it is. You know, we want that you made to be successful, just in the same way that we want our TMC and Banner north locations that are delivering Pfizer to be successful too. So, we have transparency on it, we don't have control."

Any vaccine shipments that were delayed last week because of weather in the midwest, have now arrived in Pima County and are being administered.

Dr. Garcia said the county has a goal of wanting 100,000 people vaccinated per month by August.

At this time, the county is still in Phase 1B.