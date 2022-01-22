Watch
Arizona sues Biden to keep school anti-mask rules

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE — Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Ducey sued the Biden administration, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, over its demand that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don't have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Doug. Ducey
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 12:18:45-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suing the Biden administration over its demand that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools if they don't have mask requirements or close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The lawsuit filed in Phoenix federal court on Friday comes a week after the U.S. Treasury Department demanded that Ducey either restructure the $163 million program to eliminate restrictions it says undermine public health recommendations or pay back the money.

The Treasury also wants changes to a $10 million program Ducey created that gives private school tuition money to parents if their children's schools have mask mandates.

A Treasury Department spokesperson says they believe their rules are legal.

