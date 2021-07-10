Arizona reports 807 virus cases, passing 900,000 milestone

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 807 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state passed the pandemic milestone of 900,000 virus cases.

The state's coronavirush dashboard reported that the additional cases and 20 more deaths reported Saturday increased the state's totals to 900,636 cases and 18,029 deaths.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arizona has the 12th-highest number of cases among U.S. states and the sixth-highest rate of cases by population.

The state's coronavirus dashboard reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations remained in a range between 500 and 600, with 550 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday.