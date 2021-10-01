Watch
Arizona reports 55 more deaths, toll passes 20K milestone

Jeff Roberson/AP
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 17:30:40-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's reported COVID-19 death toll has passed the grim milestone of 20,000 amid the state's third virus surge.

The latest surge has started easing but continues to strain hospitals. The state reported 55 additional deaths as well as over 3,600 additional confirmed cases Friday.

That increases the pandemic totals to 20,039 deaths and nearly 1.1 million cases. Arizona currently is 11th highest among states in the number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, and sixth in the number of deaths per 100,000 population.

The current surge has seen the state's hospital system burdened again with large numbers of patients.

More than 1,750 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital beds as of Thursday.

