Arizona moves Glendale vaccine site indoors as heat arrives

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are preparing to move the state’s largest COVID-19 vaccination site indoors as temperatures rise.

Gov. Doug Ducey said Friday that the site will move April 23 from the parking lot of the Arizona Cardinals stadium in Glendale to the air-conditioned interior of the nearby Coyotes arena.

It will stop its current 24-hour-a-day operations and instead run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ducey made the announcement as the state reported its largest daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 infections in three weeks with 940 additional cases and 12 more deaths.

