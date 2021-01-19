2021 Spring Street Fair canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 2021 Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair, scheduled for March 19-21, was canceled due to the pandemic.

The 2020 Spring and Winter Street Fairs were canceled last year.

The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association released this statement:

As we’re sure you’re already aware, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has meant that it’s now vital to limit social contact and avoid gathering. For that reason, we have no choice but to cancel the Spring 2021 Street Fair.



While we know this is disappointing, we hope you can understand the steps we’re taking to help keep our staff, partners and attendees safe. We have continued to work closely with our local Health Department, City of Tucson, and State professionals to determine the best course for the Spring 2021 Street Fair.



With all the other actions being taken throughout our community, State, and the City of Tucson we believe we are acting in the best interest of everyone who is impacted by our biannual Street Fair. Without obtaining the proper permitting, we are unable to produce the 2021 Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair.



Our City officials along with our local Health Department are the guiding forces when it comes to issuing our permits. Each City is operating under their own guidance and regulations. These regulations and standards may differ from other cities in the State. We appreciate and support the leadership and guidance of the City of Tucson and the Pima County Health Department.



We understand this is a major disappointment for the hundreds of artists and the thousands of folks who look forward to this event. While this event is canceled, we remind everyone that the 2021 Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is scheduled for December 10-12, 2021.

For more information, click here.