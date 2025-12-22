Wrapping up the holiday shopping season at the Mercado District's Holiday Bazaar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Small business owners at the Mercado District's Holiday Bazaar are hoping for strong sales during the final weekend of holiday shopping, as they work to end the year on a high note.

The holiday market, which started Friday and runs through Sunday, features dozens of vendors selling handmade goods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For many small business owners, this weekend represents a crucial opportunity to boost their annual profits.

"This year has been the hardest. Small businesses are struggling and we're definitely feeling the impact of the economy," Diana Arevalo said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports that nearly four in five small businesses say the holiday season is important for their overall profit this year.

Arevalo and her family have run their hand-beaded jewelry business, Blanquita La Chapina, for about five years.

"When we see you and you buy something from us and then you have a return customer, they're like, 'oh we bought those earrings that your mom made.' It's amazing to feel that kind of thing," Arevalo said.

Tahnee Wilson, owner of The Broken Circle Soap Co., also shared the impact of supporting local businesses.

"Spending locally means more to us than spending with the big box store or Amazon. I totally understand the convenience of it because I myself buy a lot from Amazon. The work and the love that goes into what we do is unmatched," Wilson said.

Wilson started her business selling all-natural and handmade bath and body products a couple of years ago and says she is so grateful for the year she has had.

"My business is doing better than it did last year and I'm on track to have the biggest year so far," Wilson said.

The Holiday Bazaar continues through Sunday, offering shoppers one final opportunity to support local vendors while completing their holiday shopping.

