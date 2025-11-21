With 7,600 kids in foster care, two sisters highlight need for Arizona families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two Southern Arizona sisters are sharing their journey of fostering and adopting nine children between them, hoping their story inspires more families to step forward during National Adoption Month.

Brianne and Meggin Motzkin have each adopted one child, and both say their families are continuing to grow. Brianne finalized the adoption of her baby, Zoey, earlier this week. Meggin is set to adopt two more children in February 2026.

“I just wanted to help kids, and I’ve known that for a really, really long time,” Brianne said. “Every single kid that I’ve had in my home needed to be there.”

The sisters say they’ve watched their children transform through consistency, structure and a stable home.

“Behaviors have decreased. Sleeping through the night has increased,” Meggin said. “We just work together. We have the same rules and expectations. We spend a lot of time together and we help each other out.”

Grace Retreat Foster and Adoption Services — the agency that licensed the sisters — has been operating for 10 years. Since opening its doors, the organization has served more than 1,500 children and 600 families, supported 450 reunifications with biological families, and helped finalize 400 adoptions.

Founder Christina Palma, who adopted her son on National Adoption Day several years ago, started the organization after seeing how emotionally overwhelming the foster care system can be for families and staff.

“I wanted to create something that really supported the families and the children,” Palma said. “There’s a lot of understanding, support and empathy. That’s what our agency is built on.”

Palma says the meaning of National Adoption Month is simple: celebrating the families who open their homes, and recognizing the thousands of children still waiting.

“It’s permanency. It’s safety,” she said. “They know what the rest of their life is going to look like. They know, ‘I am loved for the rest of my life. I am safe. I have my people.’”

Arizona currently has roughly 7,600 children in foster care. Palma says the need for foster families remains high — especially for sibling groups.

“Every single day we’re looking for homes,” she said. “And mainly we’re looking for families to take sibling groups so brothers and sisters can stay together.”

Both sisters say the journey hasn’t been easy. They’ve navigated court orders, therapy appointments, trauma-related behaviors and the challenges of parenting children with difficult histories. But they say the love they’ve seen in their children makes every moment worth it.

“I have a lot of love to give,” Brianne said. “Even with my hardest kid right now, regardless of how she behaved all day, I remind her, ‘I still love you.’ And to see her respond like, ‘Oh, you still love me even though I have these behaviors,’ it’s worth it.”

Meggin says each child comes with a different story — and a different chance to rebuild trust.

“Every single kid comes with a different story,” she said. “It’s patience, it’s consistency, it’s the village. It’s a lot of work — but it’s worth it.”

Grace Retreat will host its annual holiday event in December, bringing together more than 500 foster children and families for gifts, music and community.

The organization is also holding a Holiday Gift Drive through December 8, collecting new, unwrapped toys, books, games and crafts for children in foster care. Donations can be dropped off at several partnering businesses around Tucson.

Holiday Gift Drive – How to Donate:

What to bring:



New, unwrapped toys, crafts, books and games for ages 0–18

(Used or perishable items cannot be accepted)

Find out more: www.graceretreatfostercare.org (Or call Emily at 928-303-2366).

Drop-Off Locations:

Arizona Propane: 4481 E Kentucky St

Wiedle Law: 2315 E Speedway Blvd

Starbucks: 1765 W Valencia Rd

Marana Chiropractic: 13808 N Sandario Rd Ste 110

Roadhouse Cinema: 4811 E Grant Rd

Roadies: 4811 E Grant Rd

Desert Star Family Health: 5300 E Erickson Dr