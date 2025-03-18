When it rains, it pours: Westside couple's home suffers roof damage during last week's winter storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last Thursday, a powerful winter storm swept through Tucson, bringing cold rain and winds exceeding 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

For Westside residents Catherine Memale and Brandy Devoid, the storm inflicted significant damage to their home.

After riding her bike home from work, Memale discovered water had caused interior damage.

"As I came into the house I realized there was water pouring down one of our walls," she said.

Devoid, who was home during the storm, attempted to manage the intrusion.

"I had three towels that I would kind of wring out and put into the bucket and then dump it and then come back out and put the towels back down," she explained.

The following day, the extent of the external damage became evident.

"We thought it was a minor leak. We kinda put buckets under it. I didn’t realize until the next day that large chunks of the roof had fallen off and folded over," Memale said.

While their home is insured, the couple faces a $10,000 deductible. "Which is, potentially more than the cost of the roof itself," Memale said.

In Tucson, roof replacement costs vary based on materials and labor. Estimates range from $7,500 to $20,000, depending on factors such as roofing material and roof size.

With more wind in the forecast for Tuesday, the urgency for repairs has intensified. Devoid expressed concern over interim solutions.

"I’m probably going to climb up there at some point and just put something down there until we can figure something out. Hopefully it doesn’t rain too bad, right?" she said.

Despite the damage, Memale and Devoid are not planning to vacate their home. They are actively exploring options to protect and repair their roof before the next storm hits.