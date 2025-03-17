Red flag warning on Tuesday for portions of Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Morning lows on Tuesday across Southern Arizona will hover somewhere in the 40s for a vast majority of the region. Tucson’s morning low forecast at 48 degrees.

Due to a weather system moving north of the area, daytime highs will be much cooler compared to Monday with Tucson’s expected high of 65 degrees. Most of Pima County will reach the 60s while some areas of Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties will see highs top out in the upper 50s.

This weather system will also bring with it windy and gusty conditions throughout the day. So much so that the National Weather Service has issued both a wind advisory and a red flag warning for Tuesday.

The wind advisory will go into effect from 10 A.M to 6 P.M. Tuesday.

The red flag warning will go into effect from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. Tuesday.

Wind speeds between 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

The impacted areas for both of these include Cochise County, Santa Cruz County and Eastern and Southern Pima County.

