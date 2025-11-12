Veterans celebrate, despite fire damage at Three Points VFW post

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Veterans in Three Points couldn't celebrate Veterans Day in their VFW Post 10254 due to a September fire that charred the building's interior — but that didn't stop them from coming together to honor those who served and sacrificed so much.

The VFW Post 10254 Auxiliary made it happen with a flag ceremony and celebration luncheon.

Gerri Khalaf, the auxiliary president, says they raise money for this event every year by hosting a free veterans breakfast once a month and all the money that's donated goes to the Veterans Day event.

"Unfortunately with the fire we were afraid we weren't gonna do it, so we got together and volunteered as much as we could with the potatoes and everything to do a potato bar to give back to all the veterans in our community," Gerri Khalaf said.

92-year-old Charles Sinks served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1974 as a structure repairman. Sinks started his career and retired from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. He says he married a woman from Tucson and was here ever since. She passed away in 2018, near what would have been their 64th anniversary. They had two children, a son and a daughter. His son passed away a couple years ago and his daughter lives in the area.

"I'm by myself now. I'm hanging in, just trying to stay vertical," Sinks said.

He has been a member of the Three Points VFW for over 30 years.

"I was heartbroken when I heard about the fire, but we're gonna build it back better," Sinks said.

Even though they had to celebrate outside this year, Sinks is still grateful to be surrounded by his VFW family.

"We haven't seen each other in a while. Kind of a get together here for Veteran's Day. So it means a lot," Sinks said.

Joe Cournoyer has been a volunteer at Post 10254 for three years. He wasn't able to serve in the military due to health reasons, so he found a different way to give back.

"Oh, I was the one who built the bar that burnt down and all my tools and stuff. We'll rebuild and I'll do it again too," Cournoyer said.

It's important for him because his dad, brother and uncles all sacrificed their lives for our country.

A send-off party for Quartermaster Morgan McHose's son Grant McHose, who enlisted in the Army, was the last celebration in the post before the fire. Members told him he would always have a seat at the table and that promise was kept. They made Grant a plate of food and placed it at the table next to a picture of him.

Hand made cards from prisoners in Florence, Arizona and a challenge coin from the auxiliary were given to the veterans.

Donations were also being taken to help with the rebuild.

"A lot of people are like, you know, this just shows that you guys are thriving and surviving and that's what we try to do is just make sure that people know we're still here," Khalaf said. "Even though the building may not be here, we're still here for our community and our veterans and their families."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

