Help VFW Post in Three Points rebuild after fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The VFW Post 10254 in Three Points is out of commission after a fire destroyed the interior of the building Sunday morning.

From the outside, the post looks untouched — but step inside, and everything is scorched, blackened, and reeking of smoke.

VFW Post 10254

Morgan McHose, Army veteran and VFW Post 10254 Quartermaster, says even though this is a setback after recently renovating the space, members spirits are still high.

“Veterans, we don't sit on the sidelines. We're not gonna sit back and say, well this was a horrible event. It is a horrible event. However, the day it happened we've already been coming up with contingency plans and how we're gonna get it fixed, how we're going to get demo done," said McHose.

This post has been a crucial community gathering place for about 50 years and held many events for neighbors in Three Points.

“Taco Tuesdays and our fish Fridays. So you know, karaoke and et cetera. We're always open during any large holiday out here," McHose said.

They also run an American Legion out of the post, a VFW Auxiliary, and other clubs.

It's a place that holds so many memories for more than 135 members — now destroyed after Sunday's electrical fire.

“Every appliance we had, we have a full operating kitchen, so everything included in there, as well as anything behind the bar that we used to serve our customers is completely gone," McHose said.

McHose said the brand new bar they just finished building is also destroyed.

The day before the fire was a celebration McHose says he'll never forget in post 10254 — a send-off party for his son Grant who has enlisted in the Army and leaves on Sunday.

VFW Post 10254

McHose says it's one of his greatest memories in the building.

“You know, you don't get to send your son off to the military everyday," McHose said.

Veteran Mel Paxton was a diver in the Navy. He's been coming to this VFW for about 25 years

"It has been, you know, just nice. The camaraderie and the people that I've met and the joking around just having a good time," Paxton said.

He says the devastation to his second home is hard to believe.

“I seen all the work that they had done inside and it was looking really good and then one fire ruined it all," Paxton said.

McHose and Paxton say the community support has been amazing and the VFW's comeback will be strong.

“We'll rebuild bigger and better I think, hopefully. Not hopefully, I'm sure we will," Paxton said.

McHose says the next steps are to apply for a grant to help out with the expenses and wait to hear back from their insurance company.

Once that's all settled, he knows the community will rally to get it back up and running.

"I've had people come and call me in the middle of the night the day after it happened, 'Hey when are we gonna lift hammers and make this thing happen?," McHose described. "So I was like, not right now, we got a lot to do."

To find out how you can help out, check out the VFW Post 10254 Facebook page.

