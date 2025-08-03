U.S. Rep. Ansari stops in Tucson for accountability town hall series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — United States Representative Yassamin Ansari was down in Tucson Saturday, closing out a series of four town halls across the state.

Ansari says the purpose of these town halls is to hold elected officials, including herself and the Democratic party, accountable for their actions, especially surround H.R. 1, known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

That message resonated with constituents looking for change, like union leader Crystal Padilla.

“We need to start fighting as a working class, and that is holding these people accountable,” she said.

Padilla says she was already a supporter of Ansari because when she and her co-workers first went on strike, Ansari joined their picket line. She was impressed to see the representative again, over a hundred miles from her district, Arizona District 3 explaining the bill's effects.

“Juan Ciscomani should be here," Padilla said. "He should be communicating with his community, and she’s here doing his job.”

Congressman Ciscomani of Arizona District 6 released a statement after voting in favor of the bill in early July saying, "I am grateful to the many stakeholders across our district who shared their expertise, personal stories, and insights over the last few months as we worked through the reconciliation process. H.R. 1 is not perfect - no bill ever is. But it includes many provisions that I know my constituents in southeastern Arizona support. There is more work to do, and I look forward to continuing to work together for our district and community."

That statement wasn't enough for these Arizonans.

“In order to know what your community needs, you need to show up," Padilla said. "You need to be present."

A few of Ciscomani's constituents set up a town hall for the representative in March, asking him to answer to Federal funding cuts. Organizers say they sent him several invitations, but Ciscomani didn't show up.