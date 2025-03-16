Despite Ciscomani's absence, neighbors share concerns at town hall surrounding federal job and spending cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The community organized a town hall meeting with Rep. Juan Ciscomani on Saturday afternoon, where constituents from Arizona's 6th Congressional District intended to hear from him about how he plans to protect the best interests of Arizonans amid federal changes.

Organizers say on March 10, Honest Arizona, LUCHA AZ, and ACE visited Rep. Ciscomani’s office to invite him to the town hall and later informed him of the location. However, they never received confirmation about whether he would attend on Saturday.

Despite his absence, several organizations and neighbors took the stage to express concerns about looming federal job cuts and potential spending reductions in Medicare and Medicaid services.

Janae Stevenson, lead organizer with the nonprofit Care in Action in Arizona, shared her personal connection to Medicaid, recalling how the program helped cover the cost of her gallbladder removal when she was younger. “Without Medicaid services, I probably wouldn't have been able to afford it,” she said.

Now, she advocates for care and domestic workers, many of whom are supported by programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

“Whether they’re caregiving for an elder or disabled family member or loved one, or they’re in an industry where they’re a care worker or in insurance, helping people get access to care,” she explained. “I think it’s imperative that we not only pay attention to what’s going on but also call our representatives.”

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 1.19 million Arizonans were enrolled in Medicare in 2023, and about 1.48 million were enrolled in Medicaid.

Despite statements from the White House asserting that the Trump administration would not cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid benefits, constituents in District 6 remain concerned as the federal government continues to trim spending.

Fabiola Bedoya, a concerned constituent, shared how potential cuts could impact her mother, who relies on Medicare. “So, having a parent possibly be cut off from those vital funds, someone who can no longer work, would affect my own family,” she said. “But I know thousands of families also rely on those services to get basic healthcare.”

Other speakers voiced concerns about immigration and potential layoffs at the VA, issues that resonated with the hundreds of constituents who attended the town hall. Megan Dale and Fernanda Retana, two attendees, expressed their hope that Ciscomani would take action.

“We’re hoping that he’ll hear us,” Retana said.

“Change — we’re hoping for change,” Dale added.

KGUN 9 reached out to Ciscomani’s office for a response but did not receive a reply. Regardless of his absence, Stevenson remained hopeful that the turnout would send a strong message to representatives.

“We show up for each other, and we show up for our families and our communities,” she said.

"We are not alone," Stevenson said. "As long as we continue to keep our representatives accountable, show them that we are watching, and that we're willing to take action.”