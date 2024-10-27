Two men dead after second Westside trailhead shooting in two weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating an early morning shooting this weekend that killed two men near a Westside trailhead, exactly two weeks after another deadly shooting at that location.

Early Saturday morning just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3200 block of W. 36th Street at the Pima County 36th Street trailhead.

According to TPD, 20-year-old Jesus Fierro was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, 20-year-old Freddie Hudson, was found nearby and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. TPD says both men had been shot.

This comes exactly two weeks after another shooting that killed a 17-year-old at the trailhead, which took place around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, according to TPD.

Police say multiple people were at the trailhead when gunfire was exchanged. Detectives are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.