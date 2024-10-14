17-year-old dead after Westside shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 17-year-old is dead after a Westside shooting on Oct. 12.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of gunshots near a trailhead off W. 36th Street.

Shortly after the reports of gunfire, 17-year-old Keven Yanez Acuna was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

According to detectives, Acuña is believed to have been involved in a verbal altercation with a group of people when shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.