Tumamoc Hill plays host to 'Wildlife Extravaganza' Saturday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill is inviting families and nature lovers to its first-ever Wildlife Extravaganza this Saturday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free event will feature local wildlife organizations, educational booths and giveaways for all ages.

The hill, sitting just west of downtown Tucson, is both a popular recreational spot and a historic ecological preserve. The 860-acre site is operated as the Desert Laboratory, originally founded in 1903, and is part of the University of Arizona’s research and education network.

Elise Gornish, newly appointed director of the Desert Laboratory, says the event will offer hands-on learning opportunities and appeal to all age groups. “It’s going to be a bunch of local wildlife organizations that are going to have information on local wildlife — both native and non native. There’s going to be a ton of giveaways: stuff for kids, stuff for adults, stuff for everybody,” she said.

Gornish, an associate professor in the UA School of Natural Resources and the Environment, was named director in 2024. Her research focuses on ecological restoration and sustainable land management in dryland regions.

Attendees will be able to meet local wildlife groups and participate in interactive exhibits near the Tumamoc Historic Boathouse at the trail’s base.

The extravaganza joins a growing slate of community events sponsored by the Desert Laboratory, aimed at connecting Tucsonans with ecological history and environmental science. For more details, organizers encourage visitors to check the lab’s website.