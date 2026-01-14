Tucson westside parks getting major upgrades through 2028

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is continuing major improvements to more than 10 westside parks over the next two years as part of the Parks and Connections project that began in 2019.

This year marks Phase Three of the $225 million initiative, which was approved by voters in 2018. The improvements include new splash pads, renovated sports facilities, and upgraded playgrounds.

Construction will begin this spring to replace the wading pool at Fred Archer Center in San Juan Park with a new splash pad, with plans to open by the end of summer.

"I think it's going to be pretty cool," said Michael Alvarez, an 11-year-old who visits the park.

Alvarez said he enjoys spending time at parks because they provide a "very nice place to relax and practice at something."

The basketball courts and walking paths in San Juan Park will also be renovated as part of the project.

The Little League fields at Kennedy Park are now complete and ready for some action.

"That includes new restrooms and concessions area. So looking forward to kicking that one off for play later this year. This spring actually," said Jasmine Chan, Parks and Recreation Administrator for the City of Tucson.

Kennedy Park will also receive a new playground near Ramada 33 next to the dog park. Design is currently underway and construction is expected to start next year.

A disc golf screen replacement will be coming to Santa Cruz Park.

"And renovation of existing walking path and the addition of a new restroom. So we'll be assigning that one later this spring, and we'll do some outreach to the community surrounding that park," Chan explained. "As well as the users of the park and then get design underway. So hopefully, maybe early 2027 or late 2026 for construction.

Danny Lopez Park has some ongoing projects.

"Our phase one project is currently on construction hold, but we phase two project is coming up to be in construction. We're expecting during the spring, so that includes a new splash pad, a new play area, some improvements and lots of new trees," Chan said.

Menlo Park is still in the works of what's to come. Chan said the City will be engaging with the community on the improvements that are listed on the bond and also about what they'd like to see.

"It's been wonderful to see and be part of this kind of investment in our community parks in the City of Tucson and exciting to be able to engage community members in the process," Chan said.

Check out the full list of projects to see what improvements are coming to a park near you.

