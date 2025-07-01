Improvements to parks on the Westside are in the works

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lot of improvements are in the works for several Westside parks, from landscaping to amenities.

Tucson Resilient Together is the City of Tucson's Climate Action Plan.

It's designed to provide a strategic pathway to reduce the city’s emissions to net zero by 2030 and will assure that Tucson can adapt and be resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Tucson Resilient Together costs about $1 million.

Greg Jackson, Tucson Parks and Recreation Department Deputy Director says the funding comes from the general fund approved by Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council.

"The funds were specifically to look at areas in the community where there's a low tree canopy and a high heat index and then putting in trees to help flip that over time," Jackson said.

One of those areas in need of more shade is Ormsby Park, so 66 trees were planted.

“Hopefully in 10 to 15 years when those trees are bigger, it helps cool this part of town," Jackson said.

A drip irrigation system was put in for all the new trees and the city also reduced turf in some areas.

The price tag to make these changes to Ormsby Park was $270,000.

"We also want to be water conscientious. You know, we live in the desert. Water is a big deal, so we don't want to be watering grass if we don't need grass," Jackson said.

Though he says don't worry, big open spaces and athletic fields will still have grass.

"One thing I learned in Tucson is people don't have grass in their yard so they come to parks for that experience, so we're never going to eliminate grass in parks," Jackson said. "We're going to have strategic places where there's grass."

Rodeo Wash 1 and 2 will also be adding 130 to 160 new trees between the two parks, and Bravo Park will be getting an installation of 60 to 80 trees.

In addition to the climate project, the City of Tucson has been getting to work using the Parks and Connections Bond that was passed in 2018 by voters for $225 million.

The funds are used to improve parks over nine years in three phases. Phase 1 projects were from 2019-2022, phase 2 is currently in the process, and phase 3 will be from 2026-2028.

At Ormsby Park, the amenities are getting a face lift for over $670,00.

“That includes things like replacing the shade over this basketball court, resurfacing both basketball courts," Jackson said. "And we'll actually talk to the neighborhood and talk about what makes sense for the future for that space."

Currently at Kennedy Park, two little league fields and a T-ball field are being built that should be done in about three months.

"And those fields should be available then in the spring of 2026. So we try to get through one full growing season for the grass to be established," Jackson said.

Renovating ramadas and existing restrooms, adding a new splash pad and walking paths are also on the to-do list, along with other items. The investment into Kennedy Park will cost about $5 million.

Danny Lopez Park has construction in the works creating two soccer fields, a baseball field and a restroom facility.

"Hopefully it’ll be done in the next six to eight months and that project will be done and behind us," Jackson said.

Lights were also installed on the existing little league field, that were much needed.

10-year-old Daniel Strunk was at Danny Lopez Park with his dad Peter, and says having lights makes a big difference.

“Like if it’s a night game and the lights aren’t working that well, it’s hard to see the ball. Like if it’s a pop fly coming to you, it’s hard to see," Daniel said.

Peter agrees and is happy the city is making progress.

“Love seeing our tax dollars at work in ways that benefit the community," said Peter.

Multiple other renovations are also heading to Danny Lopez Park, but closer to the lake area.

“That involves a new splash pad, new playground with shade over it, walking paths and improving the irrigation system," Jackson said. "So as we’re improving the irrigation system, we’re gonna plant more trees as well. So those are in design. Probably a year away from starting construction with some big improvements and probably the furthest splash pad on the Westside once that's built."

The cost of improvements at Danny Lopez Park is over $7 million.

San Juan Park and Santa Cruz Park will see some renovations as well in phase 3.

Check out if a park near you is undergoing any improvements and when it's estimated to be completed.