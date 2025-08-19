Tucson Subaru surprises 20 Cholla High teachers with supplies, $500 gift cards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Twenty teachers at Cholla High School got an early-year boost Tuesday morning when Tucson Subaru delivered classroom supply kits and $500 gift cards through the company’s Subaru Loves Learning initiative.

“It’s the second year Tucson Subaru has ‘adopted’ Cholla—giving teachers extra support so they don’t have to shoulder the expenses alone,” Principal Cesar Miranda said. “We know teachers like to buy supplies out of their own pocket and they shouldn’t have to do that. I think this will benefit the teachers financially but also, in the long run of course, students academically.”

The dealership’s $10,000 donation equips 20 classrooms with curated kits that include basics like pencils, crayons, dry-erase markers and wipes. Each teacher also received a $500 gift card to purchase additional items through AdoptAClassroom.org’s marketplace based on their students’ needs. School leaders say the effort will benefit more than 420 students this year.

“For us, we just love meeting people in Tucson where they’re at,” said John Petesavage, general manager of Tucson Subaru. “Whether they’re in need or they’re doing well or they need a hand-up, that’s our goal every day.”

Inside the building, teachers and students dove into the boxes as soon as they arrived. Chris Moseley, who teaches theater at Cholla, said the response was immediate: “The minute they left, they said, ‘Let’s open the box. Let’s see what it is.’ And it’s surprising how excited they get about markers, pens, pencils—things they need to be successful as students.”

Moseley said he usually spends between $300 and $400 of his own money each year to keep his classroom running. He plans to put the $500 gift card toward construction and set-building supplies for his technical theater classes, as well as materials for scale models. “Recognizing the importance of education today is super important,” he said. “Some of these students may come and work for them someday. Some of these students may drive one of their cars one of these days.”

He added: “We build a community. We let the students know they have a place to belong. And Tucson Subaru is extending that opportunity to our students. We’re extending our community beyond just the walls of the school.”

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, 92% of teachers serve students whose families can’t afford basic supplies, and educators now spend nearly $900 a year out of pocket to stock their classrooms.

“This kind of support lets teachers focus on students instead of worrying about supplies,” Miranda said.