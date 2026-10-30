Tucson prepares for 37th annual All Souls Procession celebrating Día de los Muertos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Crews are putting the final touches on Tucson's 37th annual All Souls Procession, a community event celebrating Día de los Muertos and honoring loved ones who have died.

Tucson prepares for 37th annual All Souls Procession

The procession is hosted by the nonprofit Many Mouths One Stomach. Artistic Director Nadia Hagen said one of her goals is to create an environment where people feel welcome and safe expressing themselves.

"What I'm trying to do is create a container where people feel safe," Hagen said.

She said the event reflects Tucson's longstanding cultural traditions and brings together people from different backgrounds.

"Tucson has a really deep and rich cultural tradition that has existed long before I got here," she said.

The procession gives participants an opportunity to remember loved ones while sharing their own cultures and traditions.

"I think it's more beautiful to see everyone and see all the things that are different and all the different expressions," Hagen said.

She said that diversity is part of what makes the event meaningful.

"And I think that's very American, right because we call ourselves a melting pot," she said.

The procession features artwork, altars, performers and community members walking together in remembrance. It concludes with the ceremonial burning of an urn filled with messages, memories and tributes to those who have died.

The event is free and open to the public. This year's All Souls Weekend is scheduled for Nov. 6-8.