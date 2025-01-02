Tucson Fire Department responds to brush fires during New Year's Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department responded to nine brush fires overnight starting on New Year's Eve, TFD said.
According to the fire department, from 10:40 p.m. to 2:40 a.m. nine fires were reported to the department.
TFD said the fires were contained and likely started by fireworks activity.
Tucson fire units responded to 9 separate brush fires overnight on New Year’s Eve. Thankfully, our crews were able to contain the fires and avoid damage to any residences. Always remember to create a defensible space around your home, keeping flammable fuels and vegetation…
— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) January 1, 2025
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE