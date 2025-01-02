Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismWestside News

Actions

Tucson Fire Department responds to brush fires during New Year's Eve

Tucson Fire Department responded to nine brush fires overnight starting on New Year's Eve, TFD said.
Brush Fire near I-10 and St. Mary's
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department responded to nine brush fires overnight starting on New Year's Eve, TFD said.

According to the fire department, from 10:40 p.m. to 2:40 a.m. nine fires were reported to the department.

TFD said the fires were contained and likely started by fireworks activity.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

WESTSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 1 Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec Saguaro National Park West Tucson Mountain Park
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism