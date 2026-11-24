TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early Monday morning near Sandario Road and Snyder Hill Road, a driver hit and killed two horses. A third horse was hurt so badly it was euthanized.

The Pima Sheriff’s department says about 4:40 in the morning a vehicle hit three horses on Sandario. The driver was hospitalized.

Brianna Nelson shared with KGUN9, images captured the day before of three horses wandering near where the collision happened. It’s not clear if they were the same horses killed Monday.

Cori Bretz says it’s just heartbreaking to hear what happened. She wonders how the horses ended up on the loose.

“As a livestock owner and a horse owner, we make sure that our horses are put up. We make sure that there's chains on the gate. We make sure that our main gate is closed, so it's just kind of makes you wonder were these horses dumped or were they intentionally let loose. People couldn't care for them anymore, that kind of thing. So it's just, it's really unfortunate when you have an instance like this where they pass.”

She can understand how before dawn it would be hard to see horses along a dark country road but says people who live in the area understand its open range where animals, usually cows, may wander into the road.