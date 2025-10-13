Three dead, three injured in overnight crash on Route 86 and Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed three lives and injured three others late Saturday night on Ajo Highway (Route 86) near the intersection of Old Ajo Way on Tucson’s west side.

Greg Van Alstine, Deputy Chief of the Santa Rita Fire District, confirmed that the collision happened on the night of October 11 when two vehicles were involved in a violent T-bone crash, resulting in significant damage.

One vehicle remained in the eastbound lanes, where a male victim was found dead at the scene. The second vehicle crossed the median, went over the guardrail, and slammed into a mesquite tree.

Drexel Heights fire crews, working alongside the Department of Public Safety (DPS), launched a helicopter to assist in what Van Alstine described as a “lengthy extrication process.” When rescuers were able to reach the second vehicle, they found two additional victims dead inside.

Three people were transported to Banner Medical Center, two in stable condition and one in critical condition. The ages and identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Route 86 was closed in both directions overnight as emergency crews worked the scene and later reopened early Sunday morning.

This is a developing story, and updates will be posted as more details are confirmed.