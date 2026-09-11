The biggest, the largest (yet): Pima Community College starts Fall Semester with strong enrollment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College is beginning the fall semester with another increase in enrollment, continuing a five-semester stretch of year-over-year growth.

Fall classes began Aug. 24, with 19,447 students enrolled on the first day, a 1.34% increase from the 19,186 students recorded on the first day of fall 2025, according to college data. The number of credit courses students are taking also increased 2.2%, from 58,349 last fall to 59,635 this semester.

The growth comes as Pima continues to attract students who might otherwise consider attending a four-year university.

Sophia Byrket, a Pima sophomore and Salpointe Catholic High School graduate, said cost was a major factor in her decision.

“Well to be frank, it’s just a lot cheaper than going to university,” Byrket said.

Byrket and her friend Enya Illegems, also a Salpointe graduate, considered four-year schools but ultimately chose Pima.

For Byrket, the smaller campus environment was another selling point.

“I just like the smaller environment more,” she said. “Like if I went to the UofA, There’s like a lot of people, and it’s really big And kinda scary!”

Pima Chancellor Jeffrey P. Nasse said the college’s focus on affordability, flexibility and student support is helping drive the continued enrollment gains.

“Here we just really concentrate on the student experience — giving students lots of options,” Nasse said. “So programmatically they have lots of choices.”

Pima’s first-day enrollment has risen substantially since fall 2022, when 17,412 students were counted. The fall 2023 headcount rose to 17,745, followed by 17,922 in 2024 and 19,186 in 2025. This year’s 19,447 students represent an increase of more than 2,000 from fall 2022. (Pima Community College)

Nasse said the growth is particularly noticeable on Pima’s campuses.

“Our on-campus classes are really thriving,” he said. “Pulling onto campus today I had trouble finding a parking spot. We have really full campuses.”

Pima’s Downtown and West campuses are identified by the college as its busiest locations. The college offers approximately 150 transfer and occupational programs, according to its published data, along with online options and workforce-development programs. (Pima Community College)

The college’s growth also extends beyond its traditional enrollment figures. Pima reported that 6,616 high school students participated in dual enrollment during the previous academic year, nearly a 25% increase from the year before. Those students earn Pima credit while taking classes through their high schools.

Nasse said the college wants that emphasis on value to translate into long-term opportunities for students.

“Pima is about quality and value,” Nasse said in a statement. “Every student who chooses Pima is making an investment in their future, and we take seriously our responsibility to make that investment count.”

For Byrket, the choice has already paid off.

“I think it’s really underrated,” she said. “Everyone’s always talking about NAU, ASU, UofA, But Pima is great!”

She plans to finish her associate degree next semester.