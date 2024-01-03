Teresa's Mosaic Cafe reopens for business 14 months after attic fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe has finally reopened after an attic fire left behind extensive damage. The family had to rebuild, but took their time to give the restaurant a fresh, new look.

“It took 14 months, but look how beautiful it turned out,” said Teresa Matias, co-owner of the family business. She thanked the community for supporting through all the years for making their comeback possible. “I love my customers. I love Tucson.”

The cafe held a soft opening last Friday, but didn’t make any big announcements because they wanted to ease into reopening. Over the next couple of days, the opening is limited and the family asks for patience as they get back into the flow this week. By the weekend, they expect to be back in full swing.

The soft opening didn't end up being what the Matias family had expected. The word spread quickly, and the restaurant reached full capacity on Tuesday. Customers shared how they’ve anticipated the restaurant’s reopening, checking for a sign every time they pass by.

“I know whenever I come down the hill in this area I always take the back route,” said Lonnie, a loyal customer. “So I drive past and see if they’re open again and we haven’t found anything that takes it’s place.”

Isaac Matias, Teresa’s son, said it’s been a process trying to keep pieces of the restaurant’s original features. They were able to keep a few of the original tables that survived the fire, but many of the detail-oriented features are new, including the party room.

“The fire caused significant damage, so it’s brand new renovation. We hope the city of Tucson appreciates the new design and decorations and all the work that went into it,” said Matias.

As a thanks to the community, the family will soon have details available for a grand reopening to celebrate the new space. Details can be found at teresasmosaic.com.

Teresa’s Mosaic Restaurant is located at 2456 N Silver Mosaic Dr, Tucson, AZ 85745.