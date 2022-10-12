Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe heavily damaged from attic fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department (TFD) extinguished an attic fire at Teresa's Mosaic Cafe near Grant and Silverbell Roads.

A little before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to an alarm after smoke was seen coming from the restaurant on N. Silver Mosaic Drive.

Firefighters reached the scene within minutes and noticed smoke in the attic space.

The fire was extinguished but did significant damage and the cafe will have to close until renovations are complete.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CAFE FIRE 🔥 At 10:57 Tuesday night #TucsonFire was dispatched to Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe in the 2400 block of N. Silver Mosaic Drive after the fire alarm went off inside the restaurant. Engine 4 was first on scene at 11:02 and found the restaurant full of smoke before determining.. pic.twitter.com/VDW3VpBS61 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) October 12, 2022