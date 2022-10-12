Watch Now
Teresa’s Mosaic Cafe heavily damaged from attic fire

Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 12, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire Department (TFD) extinguished an attic fire at Teresa's Mosaic Cafe near Grant and Silverbell Roads.

A little before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to an alarm after smoke was seen coming from the restaurant on N. Silver Mosaic Drive.

Firefighters reached the scene within minutes and noticed smoke in the attic space.

The fire was extinguished but did significant damage and the cafe will have to close until renovations are complete.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

