Student at ASDB fears bullying will return as school forces relocation decision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parents and students at the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind (ASDB) Tucson campus continue to speak out against the school's decision to relocate students.

Maria Murphy, ASDB policy and government relations director, said students and staff will be taking over Copper Creek Elementary this summer. However, blind and visually impaired students may have to attend a public school in their home district depending on their individualized education plan (IEP).

Rebekah Trivitt is a mom of two boys, James and Brandon. James is 17-years-old, and Brandon is 11-years-old. All three of them are diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a condition where the retina is deteriorating. She says they have no peripheral vision and compares their sight to looking through a straw.

Trivitt attended ASDB herself, calling it her home and a safe space. She says her boys will not benefit from going to a public school. She believes they are not well-equipped and don't have the proper training compared to ASDB.

"Every staff member from the janitors to the maintenance men to the cafeteria, they all go under simulation so they understand what these kids can and cannot see. You're not gonna get that in public school. It's not safe, you know, take a straw and walk down Cholla High's hallways with 4,100 kids. It's not safe," Trivitt said. "They're not gonna be encouraged to use their canes. They're not going to be encouraged to advocate for themselves. You're not gonna have teachers that understand because they're not trained to, that's not what they specialize in."

James will be going into his senior year and says if he has to attend a Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) school, the education, sports opportunities and support won’t be the same. He’s attended charter and public schools before and says he does not want to relive the nightmare he once experienced.

"I'm scared. I'm not just scared for myself for these other kids. These little ones. I don't want them to see or go through what I went through," James said. "I had five boys. Five of them. One of them taller than me, follow me into a bathroom. No one was there. Got me up against the wall, choked me, tossed me down. Kicking and punching me. Can you see me now? How about now, can you see me blind boy?" James explained, recounting what the bullies said to him.

James said he didn't go to school during that time to learn, he went there to survive.

"Every footstep behind me made me flinch. Every crack at the playground of a twig snapping made me jerk and turn around and make sure there was no one sneaking up behind me. I didn't learn to read, to write, to do cursive, to actually do math, which I'm really good in. I learned how to be normal, how to look normal, how to keep my head down, and how to fade into the background.

James was enrolled in ASDB starting his 6th grade year. He said he was ashamed to use his cane until one teacher, Mr. Hopper, at ASDB changed his life.

"He has given me the confidence to even pick up and look at that cane," James said. "He is taking me out to malls and other public places, and he has forced me to have my cane out, walk around, show the world that I'm not normal and that's OK."

Unlike James, his younger brother Brandon, has embraced using his mobility aids.

"I see my brother willingly grab his cane every morning off of the hook and sprint out to that bus. I fold that cane up, and it's in my bag right now, and I leave it there and I wanna forget," James said.

Trivitt said their teachers at ASDB serve as true role models, showing her children how to navigate life the same way they do.

"My boys have two teachers that are blind, they have two blind teachers and visually impaired teachers at ADSB. It's just not the same," Trivitt said.

When James started his education at ASDB, the transformation was almost immediate.

"He was two grade levels behind in reading and math, and in nine months his teachers brought him up to grade level. That's not a failing school," Trivitt said.

ASDB has admitted they are still working out the sports curriculum and other extracurricular activities, which could take up to 18 months. James plays goal ball and is heartbroken he won't be able to play his senior year.

Trivitt said she would be okay if ASDB was relocating all students, but singling out the blind and visually impaired is her biggest issue with the decision.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.