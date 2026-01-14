Arizona State Schools for Deaf and Blind to relocate Tucson campus this summer

The Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (ASDB) will relocate its Tucson campus to Copper Creek Elementary School beginning in the summer of 2026, Superintendent Annette Reichman announced Wednesday.

The move comes as ASDB faces declining student enrollment, reduced state and federal funding, and deteriorating campus facilities. Reichman said the challenges reflect broader demographic trends, including lower birth rates, while the students served by ASDB increasingly have more complex educational needs.

ASDB will sign a five-year lease with the Amphitheater School District to use Copper Creek Elementary. Staff and students will move during summer 2026, with classes starting at the new location in the fall semester.

Reichman said the relocation is intended to ensure the agency’s long-term financial sustainability while shifting more resources directly to students and teachers.

She acknowledged the decision will significantly impact students, families, and staff and said ASDB will host multiple staff and community meetings later this month to answer questions and gather feedback.

Meetings are scheduled in Tucson, Phoenix, and online between Jan. 19 and Jan. 22, with American Sign Language interpreters provided. A public feedback form will also be posted online.

Reichman said she will present a summary of community feedback to the ASDB Board of Directors on Feb. 5.