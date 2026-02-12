Spreading the love: Seniors celebrate Valentine’s Day with Chicanos Por La Causa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, dozens of seniors on the westside were already dressed up in red and pink on Wednesday as they celebrated the holiday a little early at an event hosted by Chicanos Por La Causa.

The several-hour event was free to attend, an opportunity for people to learn, get connected with resources and be part of a larger community.

“We’re celebrating with great food, pictures, celebrating Valentine’s Day, and you can probably hear music playing in the background – there’s a little bit of karaoke going on in there,” said Chicanos Por La Causa’s President and CEO, Alicia Nunez.

Through the organization’s healthy aging program, seniors in our neighborhoods can get the help they need and, of course, have some fun along the way.

At the event, Banner University Family Care presented Chicanos Por La Causa with a check for over $96,000, which will help the organization continue to host workshops at senior centers.

“You walk in the room and you feel the love,” said Banner University Family Care CEO Sarah Spiekermeier. “You feel the love and the energy and the smiles there. They’re singing, they’re having an amazing time. You’re also breaking down those social isolation barriers that elderly have.”

Annette Fries expressed her gratitude to Banner for supporting a program that has given her so much. She says she participates in programming offered throughout the week – and was especially excited for Wednesday’s event.

“I wouldn't miss this for anything,” she said. “Chicanos Por La Causa and Encanto are wonderful people.”