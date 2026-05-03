Sonoran Dog Showdown lets Tucson community crown the city's best dog

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chefs from across Tucson are going head-to-head at the Sonoran Dog Showdown, letting the community decide who makes the best Sonoran dog in the city.

The Westside event drew hundreds of people sampling some of the tastiest dogs in Tucson. Restaurants Hot Dogs 501, Rollies West, Gordo Dogs, Whatadogo, and At Ease Cookz brought their best ingredients and most talented chefs to keep up with the hungry crowd.

In addition to food, attendees enjoyed drinks and live music while judges prepared to make their final decision.

The competing chefs came in confident.

At Ease Cookz made their case with fresh ingredients.

"I believe we have the best dog in Tucson because of our fresh ingredients and great cooking, we're here to show you, you know," At Ease Cookz Chef Rachel Cocio said.

Rollies West put their own spin on the classic.

"Rollies has the best hotdog cause we do it with a little twist, with some nice caramelized onions and some chili crisp. The flavor is out of this world with a little heat to it," Rollies West Owner Mateo Otero said.

Hot Dogs 501 leaned into a philosophy of cooking with heart.

"It says it right there on our sign, brother. Everything we do, we make with love. I'm putting everything that everyone else doesn't have back into the food industry," Hot Dogs 501 Owner Luis Nolasco said.

It was a close contest, but the love that Nolasco put in his recipie that led Hot Dogs 501 to victory, winning the title of best Sonoran Dog.

While Hot Dogs 501 took home the win, the Sonoran Dog Showdown showcased delicious food from talented chefs all over Tucson.