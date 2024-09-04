Arizona's tourism industry is booming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona tourism industry is bursting at the seams. Data from the Arizona Office of Tourism shows a "record-breaking" $4.2 billion in tax revenues generated in 2023 from travel spending.

“As far as I’m aware of, Tucson has always been a tourist destination or an adventure sort-of destination," local business owner Jose Jimenez said.

Jimenez says his store, Petroglyphs, 160 S. Avenida del Convento, is dependent on seasonal business.

“As a citizen of the city and as someone who grew up here, I find it wonderful and it gives me a different way to seek out my own city based on the curiosity of others," said Jimenez.

He adds how the high rate of tourism gives him to a chance to connect with visitors over the Old Pueblo.

“We love our own city as much as others do," Jimenez said.

Arizona Office of Tourism data shows in 2023, travel spending led to $81.6 million in tax revenue in Pima County.

Jimenez says the University of Arizona’s 'Family Weekend' in the fall typically kicks off his busy season, which lasts through April.

“It’s been my experience that there’s this second weekend in October where it just—everything changes and it feels like the lights were actually turned on," Jimenez said.

Tucson native, Heidi Siefers, is visiting from Indiana to celebrate her birthday with her twin, Hope.

“I come back usually once or twice a year to see my family," said Siefers. "But also just to visit some of my favorite spots.”

Siefers says the most she’s spent on the trip so far was her plane tickets.

“About $800, within the $800 and that’s kinda everything included," said Siefers.

More data shows Arizona remains popular with out-of-state visitors. In 2023, 71% of overnight visitors were non-residents.