Police cadet murder suspect in court on unrelated charge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The two men charged with killing Tucson Police Cadet Carlos Ramirez have spent a lot of time in front of judges over the years. One of them was just back in court Thursday on a case unrelated to the murder.

Santiago Jorge Rogers was in front of Judge Alan Goodwin wearing the stripes that mark him as someone who needs to be kept away from other jail inmates because he’s a threat or he’s in protective custody.

He was in court for a case that happened months before the murder charges in the death of Tucson Police Cadet Carlos Ramirez.

It’s a case involving charges of car theft, and an aggravated assault so serious court documents say the victim suffered a broken collarbone, fractured skull or both.

Earlier this week, In his first appearance after his arrest for murder, Alex James Barnett was also dressed in stripes that indicate special handling, instead of the usual orange jail uniform. He was denied bond because of the nature of the murder charge, but the law called for him to be locked up for another reason—-violating his probation for another criminal case.

When that judge asked him if he understood his obligations, he responded like someone who’d been asked that question before.

Judge: “Do you understand that Mister Barnett?

Barnett: "Yup”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says one of the suspects—he didn’t say who—said when they invaded Carlos Ramirez house, they were working as a rip crew—criminals who work to steal drugs and money from other criminals.

The Sheriff says Barnett and Rogers simply had the wrong house, that there was nothing illegal that should have attracted them to the home that held Carlos Ramirez, his pregnant fiancee’ and their child.